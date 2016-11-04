Community Good Works

Bay State Savings Bank, H & K Insurance and Workers Credit Union are featured in this week’s roundup of organizations giving back to their communities.

Bay State Savings Bank

Bay State Savings Bank raised $1,000 for its Champions for Children honoree, Children’s Smile Coalition at the recent Matthew Slater “Meet & Greet” Signature Event.

Belmont Savings Bank

Belmont Savings Bank Foundation announced it will make a $7,500 matching donation through recent fundraising efforts of the Belmont High School Marauders football team. The fundraising campaign yielded nearly $19,000.

Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank participated in the UMass Medicine Cancer Walk & Run held at the UMass Medical School in Worcester, to raise money for cancer research and patient care. The bank and its team donated a total of more than $11,000 to the UMass Medicine Cancer Center.

H & K Insurance

H & K Insurance has announced it will hold a toy drive to benefit for Toys for Tots. The company will accept donations until Dec. 4.

Market Mentors

Market Mentors, a West Springfield-based marketing firm, partnered with several local businesses to host a “Think Pink – Pink Day” event during Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The participating organizations joined the company in its effort to raise awareness by wearing pink to work and raising $8,000 to benefit Rays of Hope.

Middlesex Federal Savings

Middlesex Federal Savings presented a $1,000 check to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Middlesex County.

Newburyport Five Cents Savings Bank

The Richard A. Eaton Charitable Foundation donated $16,000 to local schools for user fees and athletic programs to help offset costs to students and their families. The foundation is named for Richard A. Eaton, who retired in 2012 as president of Newburyport Five Cents Savings Bank, and is in celebration of his love for local sports.

Reading Cooperative Bank

Reading Cooperative Bank recently committed to a five-year donation of $25,000 to the Building Futures Campaign of the Woburn Boys & Girls Club.

RTN Federal Credit Union

The RTN Federal Credit Union Employees Community Outreach Committee recently sponsored and served dinner for approximately to 55 individuals at the Bristol Lodge Soup Kitchen in Waltham.

Tocci Building Cos.

Tocci Building Cos., a Boston-area construction management company, recently donated $15,000 donation to Straight Ahead Ministries, a nonprofit that provides one-on-one support to help juvenile offenders re-enter the community as productive citizens.

Workers Credit Union

Workers Credit Union recently donated $2,500 to HealthAlliance’s Hospital Foundation as part of its Charitable Giveback program.

