Community Good Works

Belmont Savings Bank, Callahan Construction Managers and Leominster Credit Union are featured in this week’s roundup of organizations giving back to their communities.

Bank of America

Bank of America announced a $1 million charitable grant to Boston Children’s Hospital in support of its commitment to ensuring all children receive access to needed medical care. BofA also teamed up with YouthBuild Boston to support two local Roxbury community centers: Haley House and Hawthorne Youth and Community Center.

Belmont Savings Bank

Belmont Savings Bank Foundation recently announced that it is making a $15,000 donation to a new, state-of-the-art press box at Belmont High School’s Harris Field.

Berkshire Bank

Berkshire Bank Foundation recently announced that it has awarded $9,000 in grants and pledges to four nonprofit organizations in Central Massachusetts during its third quarter grants cycle. Berkshire Bank also announced that, in partnership with New England Sports Network (NESN), it will continue its salute to veterans through the Military and Veterans Suite Night Contest and Exciting Rewind Giveaway. Additionally, the bank made a donation of $6,675 to the Soldier On organization.

Bristol County Savings Bank

Bristol County Savings Bank announces that it recently received the Scouting Urban Outreach Service Award from the Narragansett Council, Boy Scouts of America, based in East Providence, Rhode Island and serving boys and girls in Rhode Island and Southeastern Massachusetts. The award was given to the bank for outstanding service and demonstrated involvement in the development and implementation of scouting opportunities for youth in urban areas.

Callahan Construction Managers

Callahan Construction Managers has launched the latest installment of its Constructing Communities initiative with Quincy High School. The partnership aims to inspire the next generation of engineers, architects and builders by providing hands-on experience in the industry.

East Boston Savings Bank

East Boston Savings Bank recently partnered with the Boston Saves program on its initiative to create opportunities for Boston Public School kindergartners to get a head start on saving for college. EBSB employees, along with its new Mobile Branch Unit, visited the McKay K-8 School and James Otis School in East Boston, where they distributed savings books and piggy banks already filled with $5 each. East Boston Savings Bank also sponsored Housing Families Inc.’s recent Gingerbread Housing Competition.

Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank recently honored Timothy Grover with the bank’s 2016 Community Advocacy Award, which recognizes people who have given their time and talent to address a vital need in their community.

Leominster Credit Union

Leominster Credit Union donated $500 to the Clinton Fire Department to assemble a structure used for training exercises. A roof piece reproduction will be designed off an existing wall behind the fire department, approximately the height of a 2-story house, where newer firefighters can practice ventilating rooftops.

Lowell Five Bank

Lowell Five Bank presented the third quarter Employee Charitable Giving Award to Kathy Kelly, executive director of Alternative House. The award, a check for $7,171, represents the total Employee Elected Charitable Payroll Contribution for third quarter 2016, equally matched by Lowell Five Bank.

Middlesex Savings Bank

Middlesex Savings Charitable Foundation recently announced that its annual grant awards resulted in nearly $600,000 in grants to various nonprofits across Eastern and Central Massachusetts.

Needham Bank

Needham Bank recently hosted a thank-you reception for Wellesley Field Fund donors at the Wellesley Country Club.

Reading Cooperative Bank

Reading Cooperative Bank recently committed to a five-year donation of $25,000 to the Building Futures Campaign of the Woburn Boys & Girls Club to help fund its expansion and upgrades. In addition to the monetary donation, RCB employees will educate Boys & Girls Club members about savings.

