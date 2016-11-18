Community Good Works

Arbella Insurance Foundation, Citizens Bank and TD Bank are among those organizations giving back to their community in this week’s roundup.

Arbella Insurance Foundation

The Arbella Insurance Foundation has been recognized by the New England Center and Home for Veterans (NECHV) as its 2016 Corporate Partner Honoree. The foundation has provided financial support to NECHV since 2006, to help advance its mission of providing tools and resources to veterans that enable success, meaningful employment and dignified independent living. Additionally, Arbella employees regularly volunteer at the center.

Bank Of America

Employee volunteers from Bank of America and Max Lane, former offensive tackle for the New England Patriots, joined forces on Veteran’s Day to serve homeless and at-risk veterans at the New England Center and Home for Veterans (NECHV). In addition, Bank of America also presented NECHV with a $10,000 grant to provide tools and support for homeless and at-risk veterans to help them achieve independent living.

Bay State Savings Bank

Bay State Savings Bank recently awarded $11,500 in grants to seven local nonprofit organizations through its charitable foundation. Among the recipients were the Boys & Girls Club of Worcester, Community Harvest Project, Worcester Community Action Council and Worcester Interfaith.

Berkshire Bank

Berkshire Bank has launched its fifth “Season of Giving,” the bank’s annual initiative to assist children and families in need during the holiday season. Throughout the holiday season, bank employees participate in community service projects throughout the cities and towns that Berkshire Bank serves.

Citizens Bank

Citizens Bank has announced that it will award a total of $240,000 to nine nonprofit organizations in the Greater Boston area for the Citizens Helping Citizens Provide Shelter initiative. This program provides funding for the support of those most in need, including transitional and permanent housing, counseling and basic services. The nonprofits include City Mission, Boston, Hearth and The Home for Little Wanderers.

Commerce Bank

Employees at Commerce Bank’s main office in Worcester and local branch offices recently donated 109 winter coats to the Worcester Community Action Council’s annual new coat drive, which collects new coats, hats and mittens for children from income-limited families.

The Worcester Community Action Council’s mission is helping people move to economic self-sufficiency through programs, partnerships and advocacy.

RTN Federal Credit Union

RTN staff and members are collecting food in communities where RTN branches are located to help make sure families in need can enjoy Thanksgiving dinner. The Thanksgiving Food Drive is organized through the RTN Employees Community Outreach Committee, which consists of RTN employees who contribute funds and volunteer to assist local organizations and charities throughout the year.

TD Bank

TD Bank has partnered with 26 veterans’ organizations along the East Coast as part of its Bring Change campaign. The mission of the campaign is to help former military and service members transition into housing, receive mental health services, get support for disabilities and address other pressing issues such as food shortages. In Boston, TD Bank is partnering with The Military Friends Foundation, an organization that provides critical and timely financial support to assist the National Guard, Reserve and families of the fallen facing economic hardships related to deployment or extended service.

