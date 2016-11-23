Community Good Works

Citizens Bank, East Boston Savings Bank and Leominster Credit Union are among those organizations featured in this week’s roundup.

Citizens Bank

Citizens Bank has partnered with City Mission Boston to deliver new coats to schoolchildren to stay warm this winter as part of the 8th annual COAT BOSTON initiative. The bank granted $25,000 to fund the project.

Corcoran Jennison

Corcoran Jennison, a management, construction and development services firm, has established a scholarship at St. Mary’s High School in Lynn in the name of Eleanor Wessell who played a key role in the development of the housing development in which she lives – Kings Lynne Apartments. The project was the first major housing development done by Corcoran Jennison, and the company used that model when doing the Harbor Point development on Columbia Point.

East Boston Savings Bank

East Boston Savings Bank presented the Grace Church Federated of East Boston with a $250 sponsorship check to support its organization.

Leominster Credit Union

Leominster Credit Union donated $1,000 to Ginny’s Helping Hand to support the distribution of holiday food baskets to various families.

Needham Bank

Needham Bank collaborated with Needham High School to provide three personal finance classes in which students visit the bank to take part in financial education.

Newburyport Five Cents Savings

Newburyport Five Cents Savings Charitable Foundation donated $5,000 to the Belleville Cemetery Association to support repair costs of the tomb building. Newburyport Five Cents Savings Charitable Foundation also donated $5,000 to the First Parish Church of Newbury to help maintain The First Parish Burying Ground.

Marlborough Savings Bank

Marlborough Savings Charitable Foundation awarded the Immaculate Conception St. Vincent de Paul Society Conference a $2,500 grant to support and expand its efforts to provide aid for those in need in the city of Marlborough.

North Brookfield Savings Bank

North Brookfield Savings Bank recently held its annual Fall Harvest Food Drive during the month of October to donate non-perishable food items, paper goods and toiletries for local families in need.

People’s United

People’s United Community Foundation, the philanthropic arm of People’s United Bank, announced it has awarded $2,500 to The Iris Network’s Low Income Fund for Tools project.

Seamen’s Bank’s

Seamen’s Bank’s Long Point Charitable Foundation recently announced a $12,000 pledge to the Community Development Partnership.

Workers Credit Union

Workers Credit Union distributed a $2,500 donation to The Miracle League of Massachusetts as part of the credit union’s charitable giveback program.

Tags: Citizen's Bank, community good works, East Boston Savings Bank, Leominster Credit Union