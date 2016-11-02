Comptroller’s Office Selects Senior Deputy For Large Banks

The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) has named a new senior deputy comptroller for large bank supervision, in charge of directing the more than 700 employees who supervise the country’s largest national banks and federal branches and agencies.

Morris Morgan, who joined the OCC in 1985, will succeed Marty Pfinsgraff, who is stepping down as of Christmas Eve to begin leave in advance of his retirement in February.

Morgan is a former examiner-in-charge of Bank of America and PNC, as well as a former deputy comptroller for large bank supervision.

He will now serve as a member of the OCC’s Executive Committee and the Committee on Bank Supervision. He also will oversee the operations of the agency’s International Banking Supervision group and the OCC’s London office.

“We are fortunate to be able to turn to a career examiner to fill this important role,” Comptroller of the Currency Thomas J. Curry said in a statement. “Morris has proved his mettle over more than 30 years in the field and at headquarters in a variety of bank supervision roles.”

Morgan became a commissioned national bank examiner in 1989. He earned the Chartered Financial Analyst designation in 1999.

Tags: Comptroller, large bank, Marty Pfinsgraff, Morris Morgan, Office of the Comptroller of the Currency