Daycare Provider Coming To 451 D St.

Nov 14, 2016
451_dstreet

Corporate daycare provider Kids & Co. has signed a 16-year, 20,247-square-foot lease to open a child care facility at 451 D St. in Boston’s Seaport District.

The facility including an outdoor play area is expected to open next summer. It will accommodate 200 children of employees at businesses located in the 463,019-square-foot office building owned by Meritage Properties and Commonwealth Ventures. The building was recently updated with a renovated lobby and 3,000-square-foot amenity center including lounge, kitchen, games and conference center.

Avison Young’s Justin Dziama and Karyn McFarland represented Kids & Co. in the transaction.

