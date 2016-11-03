Developers Sue Springfield For $50M Over Lost Contract

Two developers have filed a $50 million lawsuit alleging that city corruption led them to lose a lease for a new Registry of Motor Vehicles facility in Springfield.

Martone Place LLC and HDC Four LLC filed the federal complaint against the city and several city officials.

The suit alleges that the defendants conspired to stymie the developers in order to steer a lease to a different developer connected to and favored by the city.

Martone and HDC originally won the contract in 2013 but later had it rescinded.

A lawyer for the plaintiffs tells Masslive.com the lease would have been worth $50 million over 60 years.

City attorney Edward Pikula said the law department is reviewing the suit and refused comment on behalf of all defendants.

Tags: city corruption, developer lawsuit, lost contract, Registry of Motor Vehicles Springfield