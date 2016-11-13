Editorial Cartoon Reprints | Print By Peter Paul Payack | Banker & Tradesman Cartoonist | Nov 13, 2016 Related articles:Editorial CartoonEditorial CartoonEditorial CartoonEditorial Cartoon This Week’s Paper Top Opinion Top MOST POPULAR |MOST RECENTWest Roxbury Affordable Apartments Fetch $29M Engel & Völkers North America Opens New Office In Wellesley People’s United Wins State Banking Contract O’Connell Development Buys Eventide Home In Quincy Jackson Square Redevelopment Sparked With $3.4M State Grant Local Organizations Take Steps Toward A Global Energy Solution Hard Work And Hard Times As Voters Approve Legal Pot, Bankers Remain Skeptical State Bonds For Early Education Prove Successful Reader Responds To California 40B Column This Week’s Paper Bottom Opinion Bottom