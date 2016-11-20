Editorial Cartoon Reprints | Print By Peter Paul Payack | Banker & Tradesman Cartoonist | Nov 20, 2016 Related articles:Editorial CartoonEditorial CartoonEditorial CartoonBanker & Tradesman’s Editorial Cartoon Tags: editorial cartoon, Scott Brown, Trump administration This Week’s Paper Top Opinion Top MOST POPULAR |MOST RECENTNew Owner Plans ‘Reinvention’ Of Hanover Mall Mortgage Interest Rates Climb After US Presidential Election Industrial Site Eyed For 521-Unit Development Wells Fargo CEO Says Bank Changing Handling Of Whistleblower Complaints 411-Room Hotel Approved In Seaport District Trump Takeover Spells Doom For Obama Fair Housing Initiative Editorial Cartoon A Little Ingenuity Can Go A Long Way Next Chapter In Life Of Lynn GE Property Emerges Will Trump’s Tax Plan Lower Incentive To Buy Instead Of Rent? This Week’s Paper Bottom Opinion Bottom