EMD Serono Tops Off Billerica Expansion

JLL Construction and EMD Serono recently held a topping off ceremony for EMD Serono’s Sagamore Building expansion project on the company’s Billerica campus.

JLL Construction has been providing general contracting services for the Sagamore expansion which will span more than 30,000 square feet. JLL previously completed work for EMD Serono on the LEED Platinum-certified Sagamore building.

The $12 million project began in June and is expected to be completed next summer. The facility will accommodate approximately 120 employees focusing on innovation in oncology and immunology.

The JLL Construction team includes Project Executive Josh Berman and Superintendents Dan Browne and Brian Leclerc, Assistant Construction Manager Ramon Cortorreal and Safety Officer DonPaul Benzaquin.

