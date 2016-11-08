Engel & Völkers North America Opens New Office In Wellesley

Engel & Völkers North America, the North American operations for the European-based real estate firm, announced today the opening of Engel & Völkers Wellesley, expanding the firm’s network to the tony western suburb.

Dean Poritzky, Sharon Mendosa and Kevin Balboni are partners of the new shop. The team brings more than 50 years of combined real estate experience in the market and has averaged $80 million in sales annually. The new shop opened with a total of six agents.

“Wellesley and Weston continue to generate interest from a diverse global clientele due to each town’s proximity to Boston and its growing portfolio of international companies calling the area home,” Anthony Hitt, CEO of Engel & Völkers North America, said in a statement. “Dean, Sharon and Kevin’s local market expertise and excellent service will further expand Engel & Völkers’ rapidly growing footprint in New England.”

Engel & Völkers Wellesley, with a main office situated at One Abbott St. in Wellesley Square, will provide leading services and premier properties for buyers and sellers in Wellesley, Weston and the surrounding communities including Dover, Sherborn, Natick, Needham and Wayland.

“Wellesley and Weston’s strong real estate markets thrive on the vibrant downtown areas, boutique retailers and phenomenal school districts to draw in a diverse range of buyers worldwide,” Poritzky said in a statement. “Engel & Völkers esteemed reputation, connected international network, comprehensive tools and resources will aid us in best serving their real estate needs.”

