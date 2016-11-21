Fenway Apartment Tower Tops Off

Skanska USA held a topping-off ceremony last week to mark a milestone on construction of 1350 Boylston, a 212-unit apartment tower in the Fenway.

The 17-story, 183,000-square-foot building will include 7,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space and is targeting LEED Gold certification.

Students at the McKinley Preparatory High School painted a mural on the site’s plywood fence and have met with members of the 130-member construction team to learn about building techniques since groundbreaking last winter.

“Through each of our construction projects, we aim to contribute to the communities where we work, and 1350 Boylston is a perfect example of that philosophy,” Kerim Evin, who heads up Skanska’s building construction operations throughout Greater Boston, said in a statement. “Our partnership with the McKinley School has benefitted our team as well as the students we’ve had the privilege of working with.”

