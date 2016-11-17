Former Bank VP Sentenced To Prison For Embezzlement

A former vice president of Lenox National Bank was sentenced Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Springfield for embezzling more than $150,000 from the bank.

Joseph E. Leskovitz, of Lenox, was sentenced to 22 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release and was ordered to pay $154,783 in restitution. In July 2016, he pleaded guilty to three counts of embezzlement of bank funds and one count of money laundering.

Between approximately 2009 and February 2014, Leskovitz was the vice president of Lenox National Bank, which was acquired in 2015 by Adams Community Bank. Leskovitz stole money from certificates of deposits he was entrusted to manage for family members and clients. Additionally, Leskovitz opened a loan in the name of a family member without the family member’s knowledge and stole the loan proceeds.

