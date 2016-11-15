Foxborough Office Building Signs Two New Tenants

Two tenants have signed leases totaling 7,193 square feet at 10 Lincoln Road in Foxborough.

LANConnect Systems Inc. is relocating from Franklin after leasing 4,338 square feet while Valiant Solutions Inc., a payroll and human resources specialist, is opening its first Massachusetts franchise in 2,855 square feet.

Located directly off Route 1, 10 Lincoln Road is a 48,095-square-foot class A office building just south of Gillette Stadium and Patriots Place.

NAI Hunneman Executive Vice President Cathy Minnerly and Vice President Ovar Osvold represented the landlord, R & R Realty, in the transaction. LANConnect was represented by Stefan Frey of Commonwealth Commercial Advisors and Valiant Solutions was represented by Ellison Patten of Lincoln Property Co.

