Lahey Health Renews In Burlington

Lahey Health Systems has signed a long-term lease renewal at 25 Mall Road in Burlington.

The property consists of 288,000 square feet of class A office space, with availabilities in the building ranging from 2,000 to 25,000 square feet. Recent improvements include lobby renovations and the addition of shared meeting and training space for tenants.

Transwestern’s Ron Friedman, Jon Varholak, Vicki Keenan, Chris Mullen and Perry Beal represented building ownership in the lease with Lahey Health System, which was represented by CBRE.

