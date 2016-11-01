Leggat McCall Backs Out Of ‘Gelly’ Development Deal

Boston-based developer Leggat McCall Properties has canceled its purchase-and-sale agreement for a 108-acre redevelopment parcel north of Boston.

Bill Gause, director of acquisitions for Leggat McCall, said the transaction didn’t make sense at the agreed-upon purchase price.

“There was a confluence of factors, environmental and permitting,” he said. “What was ultimately passed in the overlay district by the city was less than we anticipated, so that was a factor in the decision.”

In March, Woburn Mayor Scott Galvin proposed a new technology and business mixed-use overlay district for the Hill Street parcel which sits alongside the southbound lanes of I-93 on the Woburn-Winchester line. A small portion of the property is located in Stoneham.

In August, Woburn city councilors approved a new overlay district governing the scope of development that will be allowed on the site, approximately 57 acres of which are in the city. The final version allows less retail and housing than Galvin originally proposed: 250,000 square feet of retail space by special permit, up to 300 multifamily housing units and 60,000 square feet of restaurants. It also allows hotels, offices, advanced manufacturing and biotech manufacturing.

Plans are moving ahead with another experienced developer that has placed the property under agreement, said Justin Smith, a managing director with Newmark Grubb Knight Frank in Boston. The brokerage approached other companies that had bid on the property in early 2016.

The new potential buyer is engaged in due diligence on the property, Smith said.

Northfield, Illinois-based Kraft Foods shut down the 400,000-square-foot food ingredients factory at the end of 2015 and put the property on the market. Operating for nearly a century, the plant was known locally as “The Gelly” because of its role in gelatin manufacturing.

