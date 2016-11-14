Lynn Waterfront Development Gets State Funding

A $1.2 million state infrastructure grant will advance prospects for a 348-unit apartment complex at the former Beacon Chevrolet dealership property in Lynn.

The MassWorks grant will pay for intersection and roadway work and installation of a water line to serve the project in the city’s North Harbor district. Baker administration officials announced the latest in a series of MassWorks grants during a ceremony this morning.

State and local officials have been trying to jumpstart development of vacant waterfront parcels in Lynn after rezoning the more than 300 acres of coastal parcels in 2008 for nearly 6 million square feet of mixed-use development.

In May, Lynn Development LLC acquired the 5.4-acre parcel at 254-258 Lynnway. The developer, former West Lynn Creamery owner Arthur Pappathanasi, hopes to break ground at the former auto dealership site in fall 2017, the Baker administration said in an announcement.

The 2016 MassWorks grant round received 114 applications for a total of $287 million in public infrastructure to support housing production and economic development. Since 2011, the program has awarded $419 million in grants for 223 projects.

