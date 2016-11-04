MAR Names 2016 Winners Of Association’s Annual Awards

The Massachusetts Association of Realtors selected five winners for its annual awards. The winners were honored at the association’s professional awards reception, held in conjunction with MAR’s 2016 conference and tradeshow at the Foxwoods Resort and Casino in Connecticut on Oct. 5 and 6.

Banker & Tradesman congratulates Michelle Haggstrom, Edward Levine, Jody O’Brien, Kelly Catallo and Lisa Farnsworth on these well-deserved honors.

Realtor Of The Year

Michelle Haggstrom, a Realtor at Keller Williams Realty North Central in Leominster, is the Massachusetts Realtor of the Year for 2016.

The state’s Realtor of the Year is selected annually from among the nominees of the 13 local associations and more than 22,000 Realtors in Massachusetts. Criteria is based on service to the local community, business accomplishments and service to the industry on the local, state and national levels.

Haggstrom is the 2016 president of the North Central Massachusetts Association of Realtors (NCMAR). She serves on the board of directors and the finance, executive, government affairs and technology committees.

On the state level, she is a member of the board of directors, the diversity task force, forms content advisory and government affairs committees.

A Realtor since 2011, she was also named NCMAR’s Realtor of the Year for two consecutive years.

Distinguished Service Award

Edward Levine of Fine Properties Inc. in Shrewsbury has been named recipient of the MAR Milton H. Shaw Distinguished Service Award for 2016.

First awarded in 1984, the Milton H. Shaw Distinguished Service Award is presented annually to one Realtor member or staff executive who has demonstrated outstanding leadership abilities and volunteered countless hours of personal time to serve on state association committees and participate in MAR activities.

A Realtor since 1999, Levine has been involved with MAR’s investment committee for many years, where he has served as chair several times. As part of the committee, he has played an integral role in helping guide MAR to its current strong financial position. He has also served as a member of MAR’s audit and finance committees. Levine is an eight-time member of MAR’s board of directors, and consistently attends meetings to give investment reports. He was a 2006 MAR regional vice president.

On the local level, Levine was president of the Worcester Regional Association of Realtors in 2005, and was the local association’s Realtor of the Year the following year. Levine also received the Natalie Quinlan Distinguished Service Award from the Worcester board in 2006.

At the national level, Levine chaired the medium board forum discussion group at the national meetings in 2005.

Educator Of The Year

Jody O’Brien of The RE/Education Company has been named 2016 Massachusetts Real Estate Educator of the Year. O’Brien was also a recipient of this honor in 2003.

O’Brien designs and teaches real estate courses and programs, including several NAR premier designation classes. She has designed, developed and implemented new agent training programs and agency and rental policies and procedures for many companies and associations. She also created a first of its kind one-day training session for rental agents.

Additionally, O’Brien writes, designs and teaches real estate courses for state and local associations and franchises and companies across the country.

Good Neighbor Awards

Kelly Catallo of Keller Williams Realty in Medford and Lisa Farnworth of Pelletier Realty in New Bedford were named MAR’s 2016 Good Neighbor Award winners for their work on behalf of Boston Children’s Hospital and the Department of Children and Families, respectively.

Established in 2004 and presented annually, the Good Neighbor Award recognizes Realtors who have demonstrated an extraordinary commitment to community service through volunteerism and civic and charitable contributions that improve the lives of local residents and make their community a better place to live.

For the past three years, Catallo has organized a fun run in support of the hospital called the Running of the

Leprechauns 5K in Medford. Participants dress in green and enjoy Irish dancing, beef stew and bread after the race. Since its inception, the race has raised more than $50,000 for Boston’s Children’s Hospital.

Farnworth has sat on the DCF area board as well as the task force for foster care support. She’s also created two fundraisers in support of local youth in the foster system in the New Bedford area. One annual event invites members of the community to sponsor a child during the holiday season, making sure foster children who are separated from their families during this time receive gifts and support. Farnworth also founded “Take This Child to Heart,” which raises money for local foster kids to attend summer camps or join youth sports.