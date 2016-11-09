Massachusetts Voters Hand State’s Electoral Votes To Clinton

Massachusetts voters handed the state’s 11 electoral votes to Democrat Hillary Clinton, while also legalizing recreational marijuana and rejecting a charter school expansion during Tuesday’s election.

The state’s support of Clinton was expected. The last GOP presidential candidate to win the Bay State was Ronald Reagan in 1984. Neither Clinton nor Republican Donald Trump spent much time campaigning in Massachusetts.

The most hotly contested battles were over the four ballot questions.

Voters rejected Question 2, which would have allowed the state board of education to approve up to 12 new or expanded charter schools each year. Supporters and opponents of the question poured close to $40 million into the campaign.

Republican Gov. Charlie Baker had said the question would help expand educational opportunities, especially to lower income areas and minority students.

“I am proud to have joined with thousands of parents, teachers and education reformers in a worthwhile campaign to provide more education choices for students stuck in struggling districts,” he said.

Critics, including Democratic Boston Mayor Marty Walsh and teachers’ unions, said it would drain money away from traditional public schools.

“The people of Massachusetts have clearly and overwhelmingly rejected the expansion of a separate and unequal education system,” said Juan Cofield, chair of the Campaign to Save Our Public Schools.

Voters approved Question 4, which would legalize the recreational use of marijuana, let those 21 years old or older possess up to one ounce of marijuana, and allow the home cultivation of up to 12 marijuana plants.

Opponents, including Baker, Walsh and Attorney General Maura Healey, worried that legalizing pot could open the door to more dangerous drugs.

There were two other ballot questions in Massachusetts.

Voters defeated Question 1 which would have authorized the Massachusetts Gaming Commission to license a second slots parlor in the state.

On Question 3, voters approved a ban on the sale of eggs and other food products that come from farms where animals are confined to overly restrictive cages.

Critics had said the question would add to the cost of eggs and other products.

There also were a handful of congressional contests, with several Democratic incumbents beating back challengers.

In the state’s 1st Congressional District, which covers much of the western part of the state including Springfield, Rep. Richard Neal fended off challenges by Libertarian candidate Thomas Simmons and Independent candidate Frederick Mayock.

In the 3rd Congressional District, which includes Lowell and Lawrence, Rep. Niki Tsongas defeated Republican challenger Ann Wofford.

In the 4th Congressional District, which stretches from Brookline and Newton to Taunton and Fall River, Rep. Joe Kennedy bested Republican David Rosa.

In the 8th Congressional District, which includes portions of Boston, Brockton and Quincy, Republican William Burke failed to unseat Rep. Stephen Lynch.

In the 9th Congressional District, which covers Cape Cod, Rep. William Keating defeated four challengers: Republican Mark Alliegro, Independent Paul Harrington and two candidates not affiliated with a party, Christopher Cataldo and Anna Grace Raduc.

