Mortgage Interest Rates Climb After US Presidential Election

The average interest rate for a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage is moving toward 4 percent after last week’s election and it remains to be seen if it’s a temporary spike or a longer-term trend.

According to the Bankrate website, the average 30-year fixed-mortgage rate is 3.77 percent, up 28 basis points over the last seven days. A month ago, the average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage was lower, at 3.34 percent.

Investors in treasury bonds are looking for stability, as evidenced by the money that poured into them immediately after the Brexit vote. That helped keep mortgage rates very close to all-time lows. Industry-watchers say it’s still too soon to tell what impact the new administration will have on interest rates in the long term.

David H. Stevens, president and CEO of the Mortgage Bankers Association, said the MBA would work with President-elect Donald Trump with the goal of advancing an agenda that restores housing as a lead economic driver for wealth and the nation.

“It is critical that Trump focus on three main areas – ensuring an adequate supply of affordable housing, bringing first-time homebuyers back into the housing market and ensuring certainty in regulations,” Stevens said in a statement. “We are looking forward to engaging with policymakers, new and old, to guarantee sustainable access to credit for qualified consumers, and restore balance and prosperity to the real estate markets.”

