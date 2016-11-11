NorthBridge Parters Acquires Norton Warehouse For Nearly $30M

NorthBridge Partners LLC has announced it recently acquired a class A, high-bay warehouse in Norton for $29.25 million.

The 347,500-square foot facility was built in 1999 and is fully leased to Autopart International, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Advance Auto Parts Inc.

CBRE New England capital markets team of Dave Pergola and Brian Doherty marketed the property on behalf of the seller, The Prescott Group. CBRE New England finance team of Kyle Juszczyszyn and Chris Coutts assisted NorthBridge in sourcing the acquisition. Financing was provided by KeyBank Real Estate Capital.

Tags: Autopart International, CBRE New England, NorthBridge Partners