O’Connell Development Buys Eventide Home In Quincy

Quincy-based O’Connell Development has acquired the William B. Rice Eventide Home at 215 Adams St. in Quincy with plans for a 58-unit senior housing rental community.

The sale price was $3.7 million.

The 6.5-acre property next to the Adams National Historic Park contains a 43,000-square-foot independent and skilled-nursing facility. Former residents have been relocated to Faring Way, a new Eventide Home/Rogerson Communities-sponsored senior housing retirement community located at Union Point in South Weymouth.

Robert Cronin, a senior vice president for Colliers International Boston, represented the seller and buyer. O’Connell Development Principal Peter O’Connell negotiated the site acquisition on behalf of the O’Connell organization.

