Perkins School Enhances Accessibility Via MassDevelopment Funding

Watertown’s Perkins School for the Blind has received a state funding package to renovate two of its buildings.

The $4.1 million MassDevelopment bond will go toward installing a second elevator and a universally accessible entrance; designing a new lunch room in the school’s Hilton building; and building and renovating classrooms and bathrooms and upgrading the HVAC system in its Howe Building.

“For nearly two centuries, Perkins School for the Blind has opened doors to education, employment and independence for people living with blindness and deaf/blindness,” MassDevelopment President and CEO Marty Jones said in a statement. “MassDevelopment is pleased to support improvements to the school that will allow it to better serve its community in the years to come.”

Perkins was founded in 1829 as the nation’s first school for the blind.

TD Bank purchased the bond.

