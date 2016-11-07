Personnel File

Avison Young, Berkshire Bank and The Village Bank are among the roundup of organizations announcing changes to personnel in this week’s roundup.

Align Credit Union

Align Credit Union promoted Andrew Patton to assistant vice president of commercial lending. Patton joined the Align team in 2014 as the Danvers branch manager and was promoted to assistant vice president in 2015. He is responsible for building and servicing business relationships on the North Shore and throughout the Greater Merrimack Valley.

Andrew has been in the financial industry for over 12 years. Before joining Align, he was assistant manager at TD Bank and Citizens Bank and an auditor for McGladrey & Pullen LLP.

Avison Young

Avison Young has hired Emily Simard, Jenna Brink, Teddie Massad and Trevor Hooper.

Simard and Massad are client services coordinators, Brink is a graphic design marketing assistant and Hooper is a financial analyst. Simard most recently worked as a marketing coordinator at Marcus & Millichap in New York. Massad most recently worked as a portfolio analyst at BNY Mellon Wealth Management in Boston. Hooper was most recently a managing consultant and financial analyst at IBM.

Berkshire Bank

Berkshire Bank announced that Gregory Lindenmuth has joined the bank as executive vice president and chief risk officer, and Michael Carroll has been reassigned to the newly created position of executive vice president of specialty lending. Lindenmuth joins Berkshire Bank from the FDIC, where he worked for 24 years, most recently as a senior risk examiner for the division of risk management supervision. In his new role, he will lead the loan workout, credit and enterprise risk management teams. Carroll’s new responsibilities will include management of specialty accounts, including 44 Business Capital, headquartered in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania, Firestone Financial in Needham and the Business Banking unit. Carroll joined Berkshire Bank in 2009.

Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank gave its annual Community Advocacy Award to Vincent J. Marturano, president and CEO of the Old Colony YMCA. He was recognized for his lifelong commitment to social work, strengthening families, healthy living and youth advocacy at the YMCA his entire career.

Marturano has been with the YMCA since 1973.

Iron Mountain

Sarah Abrams, senior vice president of global real estate at Iron Mountain, has joined the board of CrowdComfort, a Boston-based startup. CrowdComfort’s primary product is the “Human Sensor Network,” which allows building occupants to report maintenance or comfort issues from their smartphone.

“We are really excited to have Sarah’s leadership on our board,” CrowdComfort CEO Eric Graham said in a statement. “She brings 25-plus years of diverse real estate experience on both the development and corporate sides, and also a deep knowledge of the challenges facing real estate leaders. With Sarah, we plan on growing from niche interest into an operations solution for building managers across the country.”

At Iron Mountain Abrams leads a team that provides the full range of corporate real estate and facility services for the company’s 80-million-square-foot real estate portfolio.

Kaplan Construction

Kaplan Construction has been named to the list of Top 100 Women-Led Businesses in Massachusetts by The Commonwealth Institute (TCI) for the second year in a row.

TCI was founded 18 years ago to help women-led businesses in Massachusetts become and stay successful.

Jane Kaplan Peck is currently the majority owner and COO at Kaplan.

Leominster Credit Union

Leominster Credit Union hired Stephanie Hyles as senior vice president and chief strategy officer. In this newly created position, Hyles will be responsible for ensuring that the credit union provides the optimum products, services, technology and organizational structure to meet its members’ needs. Hyles most recently worked as the vice president of IT at Direct Federal Credit Union.

Perry Brokerage

Perry Brokerage hired Madeline Carens as marketing associate. Carens will be tasked with developing marketing materials for landlord and tenant clients, as well as providing support services for the growing Perry Brokerage platform. Most recently, she worked with Bozzuto Management Co. as a sales and marketing associate in multifamily leasing.

Salem Five

Salem Five announced today that Scott T. Goodwin has joined its team as a vice president and commercial banking officer. Goodwin will be based out of the bank’s Plymouth office where he will work directly with small to medium-sized commercial clients in Southeastern Massachusetts. Goodwin brings over 10 years of banking experience to Salem Five, most recently as an assistant vice president in the business banking division at Citizens Bank, where he was responsible for business development and managing portfolios of commercial and industrial clients.

The Village Bank

Marie Lodi has joined The Village Bank as senior vice president of human resources. Lodi brings nearly 22 years of human resource experience. She previously worked at Cambridge Savings Bank, most recently as senior vice president, responsible for the strategic direction and overall performance of the human resources and talent management teams. At The Village Bank, she is currently serving in transition mode alongside Diane LeBlanc, senior vice president of human resources, who will be retiring in next month. Lodi is a former chair of the Massachusetts Bankers Association Human Resources Committee.

Tags: Avison Young, Berkshire Bank, Personnel File, The Village Bank