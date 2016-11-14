Personnel File

Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage New England, Jeanne D’Arc Credit Union and Reading Cooperative Bank are among the organizations announcing changes to personnel in this week’s roundup.

Arrowstreet Inc.

Arrowstreet Inc. recently announced it has hired corporate brand strategist and commercial real estate veteran Laurel Sibert as its chief marketing officer. As CMO, she oversees marketing of the firm to support client relations, drive new business and promote Arrowstreet’s work in mixed-use, office/lab, residential, hospitality, retail and education as well as pioneering innovations in virtual reality, planning and sustainability. Prior to joining Arrowstreet, Sibert established the Boston office for CO OP, a branding agency in New York that specializes in commercial real estate and the positioning for large complex projects.

Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage New England

Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage in New England has announced that Jeff Groper has joined the company’s Newton office. Groper will provide real estate services in Newton, Brookline, Needham, Boston and the surrounding communities. With 25 years of experience in the real estate industry, Groper has received numerous awards for his sales achievements throughout his career, including top agent and top producer awards. He also owned and operated his own real estate company in Brookline for more than 20 years.

CrowdComfort

CrowdComfort, a mobile facility management tools company, recently announced that Sarah Abrams has joined its board of directors. Abrams is senior vice president of global real estate for Iron Mountain, where she leads a team that provides a range of corporate real estate and facility services. Previously, Abrams served as president of Fidelity Real Estate Co., the corporate real estate division of Fidelity Investments. She is a former president and current legacy council member of the New England chapter of CoreNet Global, a professional association for corporate real estate executives, and a 2013 Women of FIRE award winner.

Debbie Blais Real Estate

Debbie Blais Real Estate has hired Sharon Wissel as the company’s newest team member. Wissel brings over 18 years of experience in marketing, advertising and graphic design to her new role.

Jeanne D’Arc Credit Union

Robert Boley recently joined Jeanne D’Arc Credit Union as the new branch manager of the credit union’s Westford branch. Boley began his career in the financial services industry in 2012. Prior to Jeanne D’Arc Credit Union, he was employed at Citizens Bank, and was most recently at Salem Five Bank as a business development specialist. At the Westford branch, Boley will be supervising overall operations and every day branch activities.

Reading Cooperative Bank

Reading Cooperative Bank recently added Michael Atkinson to its commercial lending team as a commercial loan portfolio manager. In his new role, he will be responsible for monitoring the bank’s existing commercial account relationships and performing financial and credit reviews and analysis. Atkinson previously worked for the bank while attending Reading Memorial High School and Bentley College. Previously, he was a tax manager forPwC in Virginia.

