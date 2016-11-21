Personnel File

Blue Hills Bank, Cambridge Chamber of Commerce and MassDevelopment are among those announcing changes to personnel in this week’s roundup.

Blue Hills Bank

Blue Hills Bank recently promoted vice president of production Florence Celeste to vice president of strategy and business development and hired Kimberly Szabo to take on the role vice president of production. As vice president of strategy and business development, Celeste will gather business intelligence, assist in recruiting and develop strategy within the residential lending team to ensure that the department remains competitive and efficient. Celeste was the commercial relationship manager at HSBC before joining Blue Hills Bank 14 years ago as vice president and production manager. Szabo spent nearly 20 years at NE Moves Mortgage, recently as senior vice president of operations, before coming to Blue Hills Bank as a consultant earlier in the year.

Cambridge Chamber of Commerce

The Cambridge Chamber of Commerce announced that David Maher, Cambridge city councilor and former two-term mayor of Cambridge, has been selected to be the chamber’s next president and CEO. Maher was unanimously selected by the chamber’s board of directors. He will assume leadership of the Cambridge Chamber, one of the largest business organizations in New England, in early December. He will not seek reelection to the Cambridge City Council in 2017.

Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank recently honored Risa Mednick with the bank’s 2016 Community Advocacy Award, which recognizes people who have given their time and talent to address a vital need in their community. Mednick, executive director of Transition House Inc., was recognized for dedicating her professional career to advocating for social justice causes and human rights.

Eastern Real Estate

Eastern Real Estate, a privately held commercial real estate firm, announced that Brad Takala has joined the firm’s leadership team as director of acquisitions. In this role, Takala will lead Eastern Real Estate’s efforts to identify, negotiate and acquire investment opportunities. As a member of the firm’s investment committee, he will also be responsible for overseeing investor relations and capital formation. Most recently, he worked as executive vice president of JLL Capital Markets Group in Dallas, Texas.

Franklin Savings Bank

New Hampshire-based Franklin Savings Bank announced its CEO, Jeffrey B. Savage, has announced his retirement, effective Dec. 1. He will remain an active member of the board of directors. Savage joined FSB in 1988 as vice president, CFO and treasurer. Savage also served on boards and committees for the New Hampshire Bankers Association, New England Insurance Trust, Community Bankers Association of New Hampshire and New England School for Financial Studies.

Lowell Five Bank

Lowell Five Bank announced Robert Smith has joined as senior analyst and credit officer. Smith will be responsible for the various day-to-day analytical requirements and administrative functions of the credit and collections department. Smith joins Lowell Five after 12 years with Middlesex Savings Bank, where he most recently held the position of credit analyst. He brings experience in commercial loan underwriting and a background in commercial and industrial analysis to the Lowell Five credit team. Ryan Berube has also joined as senior analyst and credit officer. Berube comes to Lowell Five after five years at Georgetown Bank, where he most recently held the position of portfolio manager working in the North Shore, Boston Metro and Southern New Hampshire markets. He brings experience in commercial underwriting.

MassDevelopment

Gov. Charlie Baker has appointed HarborOne Bank President and CEO James W. Blake to the MassDevelopment board of directors. Blake was sworn in to a three-year term as a member of the board for MassDevelopment last month. Blake has led HarborOne for two decades and brings an extensive knowledge of promoting development across southeastern Massachusetts.

Rockland Trust

Rockland Trust announced that Mary Chetwynd was promoted to senior vice president and director of business banking sales officers, premier relationship banking and condo/property management banking. In addition to her previous role, where she provided oversight to the bank’s business banking team specializing in SBA loans, lending, commercial real estate and deposit services, Chetwynd will now also oversee the condominium/property management banking department. In her new position, she will provide a full array of deposit and loan products for the specialized needs of property management firms, condominium associations and Rockland Trust’s premier banking group. Chetwynd has worked at Rockland Trust for almost 30 years, holding various roles in branch management, business lending and regional sales.

South Shore Bank

South Shore Bank announced that Joseph Fasano has joined Cambridge Mortgage Group, a subsidiary of South Shore Bank, as a loan officer. He will be responsible for originating new residential mortgages for Cambridge Mortgage Group. Fasano comes to the company with more than 15 years of mortgage lending experience, most recently with People’s Choice Mortgage. The bank also announced that Marielle Hardiman has been named marketing officer at the bank’s South Weymouth headquarters. Hardiman brings 15 years of marketing experience to her new position at South Shore Bank, most recently with Specialty Commerce Corp. She began her career at South Shore Bank, serving in various marketing roles from 2001 to 2007.

