Reebok Reportedly Seeking Boston HQ

Canton-based Reebok International plans to relocate its corporate headquarters to Boston next year while shifting some jobs to other locations.

The athletic shoe manufacturer is looking for 200,000 square feet in an existing building to house 700 employees while shifting another 300 jobs out-of-state, The Boston Globe reported. It plans to select a location by year’s end, with 300 current Canton-based employees offered jobs in other locations including Adidas’ Portland, Oregon headquarters.

The new offices will take into account the current workforce’s commuting patterns, with many employees living south of Boston, President Matt O’Toole said.

When it opened in 2000, Reebok’s sprawling Canton campus was hailed for its groundbreaking design and sports-inspired amenities, including a regulation basketball court, fitness areas and outdoor playing fields and track.

After Adidas acquired Reebok in 2006 for $3.8 billion, former Adidas CEO Herbert Hainer said the company was studying an expansion of the Canton campus. But Adidas has since sold Reebok’s sister company, Rockport Group, which is opening a new 90,000-square-foot headquarters at 1210 Washington St. in Newton.

Reebok’s move would continue a trend of corporations moving their global headquarters to smaller urban sites as a recruiting and retention tool for key employees, while spinning off other functions to less expensive locations.

General Electric, while it opens an 800-employee headquarters in Boston in 2018, is moving up to 600 jobs from its former Fairfield, Connecticut headquarters to an existing GE Capital office in Norwalk. Motorola Solutions opened a new headquarters in Chicago in August for 800 employees but retained 1,600 employees at its previous home base in suburban Schaumburg, Illinois.

