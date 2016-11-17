Revere Housing And Hotel Project Awarded $3.6M

A $3.6 million MassWorks infrastructure grant will go toward a $90 million hotel and residential complex near Revere’s Beachmont MBTA station.

Boston-based Gate Residential and TransDel Corp. plan a 220-unit housing complex and 132-room hotel at a 6-acre former Shaw’s supermarket site at 205 Revere Beach Parkway.

The grant will pay for water, sewer and utility upgrades, along with street and sidewalk work designed to improve pedestrian connections to the MBTA station and Revere Beach.

The 2016 MassWorks grant round generated 114 applications, requesting $287 million in public infrastructure grant funding. The 2016 grants support a potential $1 billion in private investment, according to the state Executive Office of Housing and Economic Development.

Tags: MassWorks, MBTA, Revere Beach