Rockland Closes Bank Of Cape Cod Purchase

Independent Bank Corp. yesterday announced it had closed on its acquisition of New England Bancorp.

The legal closing occurred today, pursuant to which New England Bancorp will be merged with and into Independent, and the Bank of Cape Cod will be merged with and into Rockland Trust.

“This acquisition strengthens Rockland Trust’s Cape Cod presence,” Independent and Rockland Trust CEO Christopher Oddleifson said in a statement. “We look forward to introducing Bank of Cape Cod customers to all that Rockland Trust has to offer.”

On Monday, Nov. 14, the former Bank of Cape Cod branch located at 57 West Bay Road in Osterville will open and immediately begin to operate as a Rockland Trust location. The three other former Bank of Cape Cod branches are being closed and consolidated into existing Rockland Trust locations.

Tags: Bank of Cape Cod, Independent Bank Corp, New England Bancorp, Rockland Trust