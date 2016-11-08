Salem Five Branch In Burlington Robbed, Suspect At Large

The Burlington Police Department is searching for a man who robbed a Salem Five bank branch there this yesterday.

On Monday, Nov. 7, at approximately 1 p.m., Burlington Police responded to a reported robbery at the Salem Five located at 36 Cambridge St.

The suspect allegedly passed a note to the teller demanding cash. No weapon was shown.

The suspect fled on foot toward the Crossroads Plaza with an undetermined amount of cash.

The suspect is described as approximately 6 feet 1 inch tall with scruffy facial hair. He was wearing a green baseball cap.

Burlington Police, with assistance from the Massachusetts State Police K-9 unit, conducted an extensive search of the area, but were not able to locate the suspect.

Tags: Burlington, robbery, Salem Five