Shawmut Completes Northeastern Robotics Lab

Boston-based Shawmut Design and Construction has completed conversion and renovation of lab space at Northeastern University into a new robotics lab at 330 Huntington Ave.

Located on the fourth floor of Richards Hall, the facility features an open floor plan and exposed ceilings with overhead utility carrier systems. In keeping with the College of Engineering’s “Science on Display” theme, storefront windows and LED lighting allow visitors to view the testing and display area.

Shawmut renovated over 3,000 square feet of space in conjunction with architects Linea 5, which designed a factory-like space containing polished concrete floors and butcher block casework and mobile tables. Sliding trolleys support robots during experiments such as walking tests.

The fast-tracked project began in July and was completed in September for the new academic year.

