Soon-To-Open Luxury Townhomes Celebrated At Ribbon-Cutting

Project developers and financers recently celebrated a ribbon-cutting ceremony for The Homes at Cohasset Village, 11 new luxury townhomes that are nearing completion.

Located at 2-22 James Lane, the development will include attached townhomes with two bedrooms and two and a half bathrooms, totaling approximately 2,250 square feet of living space. Prices start at $729,000.

“I am so proud of what we have achieved with these homes,” local developer Michael Roberts said in a statement. “We wanted to offer affordable luxury to families and individuals who want to feel part of the village life, and I think we have exceeded our expectations.”

Roberts and partner John Waldstein of Village Development Partners are developing the new homes. Construction financing was provided by Pilgrim Bank.

