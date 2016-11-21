State Now Says Road Crews Will Be Off Turnpike By 5 A.M. Wednesday

There’s good news for drivers worried that Massachusetts Turnpike roadwork might add to the congestion on Thanksgiving eve.

After originally saying construction crews would remain on the turnpike until noon on Wednesday, the Baker administration now says the crews will cease work by 5 a.m., ensuring that droves of travelers flowing in, out and within Massachusetts this week won’t also have to compete with road workers.

Based on information provided by a Massachusetts Department of Transportation spokesman, the News Service reported last Thursday morning that road reconstruction work impacting traffic would continue until noon on Wednesday.

Seven hours later, at 4:30 p.m., the same spokesman left a voicemail for the News Service with an “update,” saying the road work would be suspended effective at 5 a.m. Wednesday, resuming on Monday, Nov. 28.

The spokesman, Patrick Marvin, also said state officials if necessary planned to make adjustments if road work contributes to “travel issues” before the scheduled 5 a.m. shutdown of construction activities.

The road reconstruction project, which follows the demolition of toll booths no longer needed due to the launch of all-electronic tolling, may affect travel plans for some of the nearly 1 million Bay Staters expected to hit the roads this week.

Ongoing construction is “all the more reason for people to plan well in advance,” according to AAA Northeast spokeswoman Mary Maguire, whose organization estimated this week that close to 950,000 people from Massachusetts are expected to drive to Thanksgiving destinations, up 5.1 percent over 2015.

