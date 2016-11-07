Sutton Man Must Pay $600,000 In Foreclosure Scheme

A Sutton man charged with cheating distressed homeowners has been ordered to pay $600,000 in restitution, penalties and fees.

The attorney general’s office says Gailon Joy was involved in running a group of businesses that falsely advertised themselves as nonprofit foreclosure prevention organizations.

Authorities say Joy induced homeowners to give deposits of up to 25 percent of their monthly incomes he said he was necessary to be eligible for mortgage relief programs.

A judge’s summary judgment requires Joy to pay more than $367,000 in restitution, $170,000 in civil penalties and $65,000 in attorneys’ fees.

Authorities say Joy and others used the money they got from distressed homeowners to pay operating expenses, salaries, marketing commissions for bringing in new customers and personal expenses, including at least one defendant’s own housing costs.

