Topping-Off Ceremony Held At Assembly Row’s Next Phase

Crews from Bridgewater-based Callahan Construction Managers participated in a topping-off ceremony for the next phase of Federal Realty Investment Trust’s Assembly Row mixed-use development in Somerville.

Scheduled for completion in early 2018, the Block 6 phase consists of a 20-story, 273-unit apartment tower and a 6-story, 174-unit apartment complex along with 40,000 square feet of retail space and a 7-story, 650-space parking garage.

Architects Stantec and Iron Workers Local 7 participated in the ceremony Nov. 2. At completion, Assembly Row will comprise 2.8 million square feet of office space including the new Partners Healthcare headquarters, 600,000 square feet of retail space and 1,800 residential units.

Tags: Architects Stantec, Assembly Row, Callahan Construction Managers