Weymouth Woman Admits To Stealing Over $700K From Employer

A Weymouth woman pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Boston on Tuesday in connection with a fraud scheme in which she stole approximately $701,826 from her employer.

Katelin Garland pleaded guilty to two counts of wire fraud and her sentencing has been scheduled for Feb. 1, 2017.

From approximately October 2011 to 2015, as an administrative manager Garland took advantage of flaws in her employer’s accounting and auditing systems and requested checks payable to fictitious names, which she then endorsed for deposit to a bank account she controlled. She made false entries in her employer’s record-keeping system concerning those payments, and instead used the funds for personal expenses.

Garland faces up to 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release, a fine of $250,000 and restitution, if convicted.

