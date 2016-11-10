Wrentham’s Ledgeview Development Gets State Aid For Waterworks

The town of Wrentham will receive a MassWorks grant from the state to help construct infrastructure for a large mixed-use development.

The $2.2 million grant will provide the water infrastructure necessary to support Ledgeview at Wrentham, the redevelopment of a 53-acre parcel abutting Route 495 and Route 1.

The $112 million, 660,000-square-foot mixed-use private development project will include 240 housing units, an assisted living facility, two internationally flagged hotel brands with a total of 160 rooms, three restaurants, 20,000 square feet of retail and 24,000 square feet of new office space.

“MassWorks allows us to support public infrastructure investments generating immediate investments that bring new jobs and housing to our cities and towns,” Gov. Charlie Baker said in a statement. “It is also one of our most flexible programs, empowering communities to seek effective solutions to local priorities, and allowing the Administration to focus on funding projects that will generate substantial, long-term regional growth.”

