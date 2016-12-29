AG: Minimum Wage Will Increase On Sunday

Attorney General Maura Healey reminds the public and employers that the minimum wage will increase to $11 an hour, beginning Jan. 1.

In July 2014, the Legislature passed the first increase to the minimum wage since 2008.

“We are advising people about the minimum wage increase so that employers are aware of their obligations under the law and so that workers know their rights,” Healey said in a statement.

Also effective Jan. 1, tipped employees (those who receive more than $20 a month in tips) must be paid a minimum of $3.75 per hour, provided that, with tips, the employee receives at least $11 per hour. If the total hourly rate for the employee, including tips, does not equal $11, then the employer must make up the difference.

Required display posters detailing the wage increase information are available in 14 languages.

Healey also announced that the AG’s office has revamped its workplace rights website with a new design and innovative features, including searchable public data and content in various languages.

Tags: Attorney General, minimum wage, wage increase

