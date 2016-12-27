Boston Fed Names 2017 Directors

The Federal Reserve Bank of Boston recently announced a new slate of directors for the coming year.

The Boston Fed’s 2017 board of directors welcomed new members Niraj Shah, co-founder of Wayfair, and Kathleen Walsh, president and CEO of Boston Medical Center. Shah and Walsh were named Class B directors to the 2017 board.

The Class A directors include Joseph L. Hooley, chairman and CEO of State Street Corp.; Peter Judkins, president and CEO of Franklin Savings Bank in Farmington, Maine; and Michael E. Tucker, Esq., the president, CEO and director of Greenfield Cooperative Bank and its parent company Greenfield Bancorp MHC.

In addition to Walsh and Shah, Roger S. Berkowitz, president and CEO of Legal Sea Foods, was named a Class B director.

The Class C directors include Gary L. Gottlieb, CEO of Partners In Health; Phillip L. Clay, PhD, and chancellor of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology from 2001 to 2011; and Christina Hull Paxson, Ph.D., president of Brown University and professor of economics and public policy. Gottlieb is also chair of the board, and Clay is deputy chair.

Finally, Bruce Van Saun, chairman and CEO of Citizens Financial Group, will serve as the Federal Advisory Council for the First Federal Reserve District.

