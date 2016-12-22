Bourne Vo-Tech School Goes Solar

A vo-tech school in Bourne is going solar with a 663 kilowatt (kW) solar canopy in its parking lot.

Upper Cape Cod Regional Technical High School (UCT) partnered with Hopkinton-based Solect Energy and Green Seal Environmental in Sagamore Beach on the project, and UCT entered into a 20-year power purchase agreement with Solect.

The school has 725 students across 13 areas of vocational study, including plumbing, electrical, carpentry, health careers, information technology, marine services, automotive technology, collision repair and cosmetology.

According to a statement, UCT has an environmental science and technology technical program and hopes to integrate the new solar array into the science program so it can enhance its students’ experience with renewable technology.

“We are thrilled about the addition of the new solar canopy to our school,” Superintendent Bob Dutch said in a statement. “The solar array marks a new venture for Upper Cape Cod Tech’s students and staff, who will be able to utilize the technology as part of their curriculum. We are especially thankful to Solect for enabling our school to experience significant savings on our energy costs.”

UCT worked with Green Seal Environmental to develop, design and permit the array, in collaboration with Solect who financed and constructed the system through a power purchase agreement, Solect owns and operates the solar array, and sells the power generated back to UCT at a reduced, fixed rate for the duration of the agreement. The entire project was completed and commissioned at zero cost to UCT and the clean energy provided to them and the Bourne Rec Authority will reduce their current energy costs.

“It was a pleasure partnering with Upper Cape Cod Tech on this project,” Solect Energy CEO Ken Driscoll said. “It is a wonderful thing to provide schools with solar energy, as the benefits are plentiful to the school, its students and staff, and the environment – even more so with UCT, as the array is helping to power Bourne’s Recreation Authority as well.”

