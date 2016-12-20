Cannabis Cultivator Picks Campanelli Construction To Build Freetown Facility

Denver-based AmeriCann Inc. has selected Braintree-based Campanelli Construction as general contractor for its 1 million-square-foot Massachusetts Medical Cannabis Center in Freetown.

Construction of the first phase is expected to begin in the first quarter of 2017, AmeriCann announced, with production getting underway in fall 2017.

AmeriCann acquired the 53-acre property from Boston Beer Co. in November. The first phase will include two buildings totaling 130,000 and 30,000 square feet.

“The MMCC will establish a prototype for best-in-class cultivation facilities that we will replicate with AmeriCann as a design-build service throughout the country,” Campanelli partner Rob DeMarco said in a statement.

Future phases involving construction of up to 800,000 square feet of additional space will be built based upon market demand, AmeriCann said in a statement. The greenhouse, processing and infused product facilities will be leased or sold to registered marijuana dispensaries.

