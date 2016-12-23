Community Good Works

Bank of America, Coldwell Banker and a host of construction firms are among the organizations giving back to communities in this week’s roundup.

Bank of America

Bank of America distributed $50,000 Cradles to Crayons, a nonprofit organization that provides children from birth through age 12 living in homeless or low-income situations with the essential items they need to thrive. The donation came in conjunction with a volunteer visit to Cradles to Crayons Giving Factory, where BofA employees assembled customized KidPacks – packages containing one week’s worth of essentials such as clothing and books – for local children in need. The Bank of America Foundation also recently awarded a $10,000 grant to South Middlesex Opportunity Council for its Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, which assists in paying winter heating bills for low-income eligible households.

Bay State Savings Bank

Bay State Savings Bank hosted its third Annual “Shop for a Cause” event in partnership with Expressions of You. The bank raised $500 to provide toys for needy children in Central Massachusetts.

Bristol County Savings Bank

Bristol County Savings Bank recently awarded a $20,000 grant to the city of New Bedford as part of the bank’s role as overall sponsor of the current Holiday Happenings and City Celebrates! New Year’s Eve!

Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage | The Hammond Group

Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage | The Hammond Group hosted a reception in connection with Strokes of Life, an exhibit featuring works created by Boston’s homeless artists as part of Common Cathedral’s “common art” program. All sale proceeds directly benefited the artists. Additionally, approximately 40 Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage offices throughout Massachusetts collected toys and other gift donations for The Home for Little Wanderers’ Big Wishes Gift Drive. Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage recently delivered two truckloads full of donations to The Home’s toy room in Roslindale. The donations will be presented to children and families served by The Home’s programs.

Country Bank

Country Bank recently made donations to local senior centers and food pantries within the bank’s market area totaling more than $66,000.

Fidelity Bank

Fidelity Bank recently donated $3,500 to the 15-40 Connection, a Westborough-based nonprofit that pushes for early cancer detection in people between ages 15 and 40.

Jeanne D’Arc Credit Union

Jeanne D’Arc Credit Union donated toys to benefit Toys for Local Children. With collection boxes at each branch, the credit union collected nearly 500 toys including games, baby dolls, action figures, stuffed animals, toy cars and trucks and bicycles.

Mechanics Cooperative Bank

Mechanics Cooperative Bank donated 230 military-grade tourniquets worth $12,000 to the Fall River Police Department. These tourniquets will now be part of each police car’s permanent first-aid and life-saving equipment.

Pentucket Bank

Pentucket Bank recently donated $2,500 to go toward a new playground for North Andover’s Kittredge Elementary School. The bank also recently hosted Santa’s Village at the Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce’s annual Christmas Stroll. The bank raffled off two new children’s bikes and had face painting, temporary holiday tattoos, goodie bags, pictures with Santa and snacks.

Plymouth and South Shore Association of Realtors

The Plymouth and South Shore Association of Realtors presented a $17,600 check to Homes for Our Troops during a key ceremony where an injured veteran and his family received keys to his specially adapted home.

Shawmut Design and Construction

Shawmut Design and Construction donated 1,200 toys worth $26,000 to children in need across the country through the Project Happier Holidays initiative.

Various Construction, CRE Firms

Nauset Construction, engineering firm Wozny/Barbar & Assoc., The Architectural Team and commercial real estate tenant advisory firm McCall & Almy all provided services on a pro bono basis (or at a steeply discounted rate) to facilitate Habitat Boston’s relocation to a new 22,000-square-foot ReStore facility from its current 12,000-square-foot location.

