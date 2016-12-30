Community Good Works

Bristol County Savings, Mechanics Cooperative and Simsbury Bank are among the organizations giving back to communities in this week’s roundup.

Bay State Savings Bank

Bay State Savings Bank sponsored a “Neighborhoods” Photography Program at Worcester’s Claremont Academy, the purpose of which was to instruct junior high school students in the art of digital photography, with a focus on Worcester Neighborhoods as the subjects.

Bristol County Savings Bank

Bristol County Savings Bank provided a $40,000 grant to the New Bedford Public Schools for its Pathways to Diploma program.

Mechanics Cooperative Bank

Mechanics Cooperative Bank announced it will donate $25,000 in total to three local nonprofit organizations that received the most nominations from its customers. Homes for Our Troops will receive $15,000; Taunton Community Meal Table will receive $7,500 and St. Vincent’s Home will receive $2,500.

Simsbury Bank

Simsbury Bank recently collected toys to benefit the Salvation Army.

SpencerBANK

SpencerBANK donated toys to support the Spencer Toys for Kids campaign.

