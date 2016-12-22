Fed Releases Names Of Reserve Bank Chairs

The Federal Reserve Board on has announced the chairs and deputy chairs of the Federal Reserve Banks for 2017.

The Boston appointments include Gary L. Gottlieb as chair and Phillip L. Clay as deputy chair.

Gottlieb is chief executive officer of Partners In Health of Boston. Clay is a professor at Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Each Reserve Bank has a nine-member board of directors. The Board of Governors in Washington appoints three of these directors and each year designates one of its appointees as chair and a second as deputy chair.

