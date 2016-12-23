Former Bank Teller Sentenced For Embezzlement

A former teller at Lenox National Bank was recently sentenced in Springfield in connection with embezzling nearly $300,000 from the bank.

Bernadine M. Powers, of Becket, was sentenced to 18 months in prison, three years of supervised release and was ordered to pay $299,793 in restitution. Powers pleaded guilty in September 2016 to one count of conspiracy to embezzle funds from a bank.

Powers conspired with another bank teller, Melissa Scolforo, to embezzle money from the teller drawers and make false entries in bank records to hide the thefts. Scolforo began stealing the money in January 2009, and Powers joined about a year later. The two stole a total of $378,000 before the scheme was brought to light during a bank audit in November 2013. Lenox National Bank has since been acquired by Adams Community Bank.

Scolforo previously pleaded guilty to the same charge and is scheduled for sentencing on Jan. 30.

