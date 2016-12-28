Linear Retail Acquires Nashua Property

Burlington-based Linear Retail Properties has acquired The Corner at Spit Brook Road, a 27,277-square-foot retail center in Nashua, New Hampshire.

The company purchased the property for $12.5 million from Saxon Partners of Hingham.

The property contains two freestanding buildings leased to Old Navy and Burger King.

Newmark Grubb Knight Frank’s Justin Smith represented the seller.

“Located along one of southern New Hampshire’s most dynamic retail corridors, The Corner at Spit Brook Road generated a competitive bidding process,” Smith said in a statement.

Situated one mile from the Massachusetts border, the property has an average traffic count of 24,800 vehicles per day and a population of 378,100 within a 10-mile radius with average household income of $94,300.

Tags: Linear Retail, Linear Retail Properties, Newmark Grubb Knight Frank, Saxon Partners, The Corner at Spit Brook Road

#mega-menu-wrap-twg_top #mega-menu-twg_top > li.mega-menu-item > a.mega-menu-link { font-weight: 500 !important; }