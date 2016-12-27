Massachusetts Bank Sued Over Fraudulent Wire Transfers

A Florida man has sued a Massachusetts bank he says made $1.4 million worth of fraudulent wire transfers from his account to banks in Hong Kong.

The Berkshire Eagle reports that according to the suit filed last week in federal court in Springfield, Jim Jacobs found out he had been bilked of the money in October when he returned home from a trip to Europe. The suit says Berkshire Bank received emails from an impostor authorizing the transfers, but never double-checked with Jacobs to make sure they were legitimate.

The suit asks that Berkshire Bank compensate Jacobs for the missing money.

A bank executive told the newspaper she couldn’t comment on pending litigation.

Jacobs lives in Dade County, Florida, but has had an account at the Massachusetts bank since 1980.

