North Shore Bank Robbed In Saugus

Dec 28, 2016
Saugus Police are investigating a bank robbery that occurred Tuesday afternoon at the town’s North Shore Bank branch.

The suspect allegedly entered the branch located at the intersection of Broadway (Route 1) and Lynn Fells Parkway at 5:30 p.m. and passed a note to a teller demanding money. He then fled on foot down Lynn Fells Parkway toward the Target store with an undisclosed quantity of cash.

The suspect is described as a white male in his early-to-mid-twenties. He is approximately 5’7” and 160-170 lbs. He had facial hair and was wearing dark clothing.

B&T Daily

