Personnel File

Numerous real estate brokerages announced changes to personnel in this week’s roundup.

Century 21

Century 21 Commonwealth announced Steve Poltorzycki has joined the company’s Lexington office as a realtor. Prior to joining the agency, Poltorzycki was a strategy and organizational consultant for nearly 30 years, with a focus on helping companies do a better job in the areas of sustainability and environmental management. He began at the consulting firm of Arthur D. Little, where he was a vice president and head of one of the consulting units and then as principal of his own consultancy. Previously he practiced law both privately and in-house at a corporation. Poltorzycki specializes in residential real estate serving the Arlington, Lexington, Winchester, Belmont and Cambridge markets.

Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage

Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage in New England announced that Patricia McTague has joined the company’s Belmont office. She will provide services to buyers and sellers in Belmont, Arlington, Lexington, Watertown, Winchester and the surrounding communities. With 15 years of experience in the real estate industry, Patti is a real estate professional in the Belmont area and has consistently ranked among the top five agents in the community.

Compass

Compass, a technology-driven real estate platform, announced top real estate agent Kevin Caulfield and his team, along with agent Adam Smith, have joined the agency’s Boston office. Caulfield, a 15-year veteran of the Boston real estate market, specializes in residential brokerage services and works extensively with developers and investors. He co-founded Charlesgate Realty Group in 2003, and has continued to build his business with the likes of Coldwell Banker and Campion & Co. Smith brings more than seven years of experience in the areas of marketing, sales and development, and worked alongside Caulfield at Campion & Co.

Debbie Blais Real Estate

Middleboro-based Debbie Blais Real Estate announced Kyle Belken achieved “Top Producer” status again for 2016. Belken closed more than $15 million in sales in 2016.

HarborOne Bank

HarborOne Bank made several personnel announcements:

Kerri A. Mooney has been named director of branch banking. Mooney brings two decades of experience building retail banking teams across New England to her new position with HarborOne Bank, where she will oversee growth and development of the bank’s 14 retail locations. Mooney intends to focus on building the small business portfolio, leveraging the bank’s strong brand to expand existing and prospective client relationships and evaluating the bank’s distribution strategy to incorporate new banking center models and designs.

Camille Madden has been named as COO of Merrimack Mortgage LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of HarborOne. Madden, previously Merrimack’s senior vice president of operations, brings two decades of residential lending experience to her new role as COO with Merrimack Mortgage LLC. Madden will work on strategies for future growth and direct operations of the closing and underwriting teams.

Kervins Jean has been named assistant vice president and compliance officer. Jean comes to HarborOne Bank from Santander Bank, where he spent over two years as a regulatory compliance analyst, focused on lending, retail and consumer and business banking. In his new role, Jean will provide compliance review across all of HarborOne Bank’s business units, analyze customer satisfaction and monitor compliance with lending and deposit requirements and regulations.

Jack Conway Realtor

Jack Conway Realtor has announced the appointment of Janet Pistone as the firm’s new vice president of sales. Pistone was promoted from her current position as Conway’s Duxbury and Plymouth office manager and regional vice president to play a leadership role in the operations of 30 real estate offices and 610 agents companywide. In her new role, Pistone will meet regularly with managers and agents from Swampscott to Cape Cod to determine their needs and connect them with the corporate resources and staff to help them reach their goals.

Mortgage Network Inc.

Mortgage Network Inc. announced that James Comosa has been named president. Comosa, who joined Mortgage Network in 2012 as the director of strategic business development, brings more than 28 years of experience to his new role, having previously served in executive positions with MetLife Home Loans, Countrywide Home Loans and North American Mortgage Co.

Seamen’s Bank

Seamen’s Bank recently announced that Beth Curtin has joined the bank as vice president of commercial lending. Curtin has over 30 years of banking experience, primarily working with small businesses and customizing mortgages and loans for small business owners and on SBA lending. The bank also announced that Lori Meads has been named executive vice president and COO. Michael Silva and Mary Rose have joined as senior vice presidents of the bank. Additionally, Amy Silva was named vice president of commercial lending and Marianne Clements was named vice president of human resources.

Tags: Century 21, Compass, Debbie Blais Real Estate, Personnel File

#mega-menu-wrap-twg_top #mega-menu-twg_top > li.mega-menu-item > a.mega-menu-link { font-weight: 500 !important; }