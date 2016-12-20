Seekonk Retail Center Acquired, Will Add Trampoline Park

The Shoppes At Six, a 101,526-square-foot retail center in Seekonk, has been acquired by 1275 Fall River Avenue LLC.

Fantini & Gorga’s Casimir Groblewski arranged $3.2 million in acquisition financing.

The three-building complex on a 17-acre parcel is anchored by Outback Steakhouse, Sherwin-Williams and Dollar Tree. The buyer has announced a 24,500-square-foot lease with Aero Trampoline Park which will open in spring of 2017.

“Our client had specific requirements for this financing due to the nature of the acquisition,” Groblewski said in a statement. “The property was owned by a lender and there was a tight timeframe within which all due diligence and the closing had to occur. The lender we chose was a New England-based financial institution that offered a creative structure and terms reflecting the upside potential of the subject property.”

Tags: Aero Trampoline Park, Fantini & Gorga, Seekonk, Shoppes At Six

#mega-menu-wrap-twg_top #mega-menu-twg_top > li.mega-menu-item > a.mega-menu-link { font-weight: 500 !important; }